Curtis Floyd

Curtis “Curt” Allen Floyd, age 65, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with his loving wife Jerilyn “Jeri,” by his side.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home — Southside Chapel (7400 S Minnesota Ave), with memory sharing at 6:00 pm. Curt’s favorite meal will be served.
Curtis was born on July 18, 1956, to Joseph and Mona (Larson) Floyd. Curt graduated from Aberdeen Central in 1975. He attended Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota to study Aviation Maintenance Technology.
Curt started his career with Sioux Falls Kenworth as a warranty manager; he also worked for Johnstone Supply and for Trane Technologies for over 20 years as their Parts Manager. Curt was involved with the South Dakota Department Corrections M-2 (Man-to-Man) Program, acting as a sponsor for inmates. He also tutored Southeast Technical college students in HVAC technology.
Curt married Jeri Wolf on June 3, 2000, and lived in Sioux Falls until 2016 at which time he retired and Curt and Jeri moved to their dream home on Lake Madison, South Dakota. Curt loved everything to do with airplanes, enjoyed fishing (lake and deep sea), gardening, and landscaping. He took great pride in his home. Curt and Jeri also loved to travel, most especially to warm and sunny locations such as Mexico, Barbados, Bahamas, and Saint Lucia. Curt was always planning his next trip.
Grateful to have shared Curt’s life with him are his wife, Jeri Floyd; his sons, Jeremy (Christina) Wolf, Nathan Wolf, Christopher Floyd, Nicholas Floyd, Benjamin Floyd; his daughters, Sarah (Kyle) Koustrup and Angie (Derek) Johnson; his grandchildren, Hayden Wolf, Briley and Brienna Wolf, Ari Koustrup, Averi and Quinn Johnson, Mason Floyd, Hendricks and Zeppelin Floyd; his father, Joseph Floyd; his brother, Craig (Karen) Floyd; his sisters, Cari Heupel and Connie (David King) Donohue; stepsisters, Shelley (Dan) Erickson and Ava (Tom) Love; and many aunts, uncles, a niece and nephew, cousins; and his beloved cats, Charles and Sophie.
Curtis is preceded in death by his mother, Mona; his mother-in-law, Jean Burgraff; his father-in-law, Gene Wuertz; his brother-in-law, Arlen Heupel; and his stepmother, Elaine Floyd.
