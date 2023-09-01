James Tweet

Jim Tweet, 84, of Albert Lea passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN with his loving family by his side.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wentworth, SD; Pastor Matt Lehman will officiate. Jim’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth, SD.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Tweet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.