Doug Dooley Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago

Doug DooleyDoug Dooley, 87, died on Oct. 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan, Canton. Private family burial services will be held at St. Williams Cemetery in Ramona.He was born on Nov. 28, 1933, at Ramona to William J. and Mary W. (Sweeney) Dooley.Survivors include his wife, Carol; two sons, Michael (Diana) Dooley and Jerry Dooley, and two granddaughters, all of Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Doug Dooley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.