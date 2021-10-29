Doug Dooley

Doug Dooley, 87, died on Oct. 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan, Canton. Private family burial services will be held at St. Williams Cemetery in Ramona.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1933, at Ramona to William J. and Mary W. (Sweeney) Dooley.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; two sons, Michael (Diana) Dooley and Jerry Dooley, and two granddaughters, all of Sioux Falls.

