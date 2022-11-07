Ivan Tolley Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ivan Tolley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ivan TolleyIvan Tolley, 87, of Dollar Bay, Mich., died on Nov. 6, 2022.He was born on Oct. 22, 1935, in Madison, S.D., to William and Pearl (Hunt) Tolley. He married Victoria Lervic on Jan. 29, 1999. She died on April 25, 2004.Survivors include his daughters, Lisa (Russ) Kyllonen and Gina Fredianelli, both of Dollar Bay; 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.As requested, no service will take and burial will be in the Lake View Cemetery of Calumet.www.memorialchapel.net To plant a tree in memory of Ivan Tolley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D. Editorial: Taking a closer look at working inmates Prep Roundup: Colman-Egan, Chester advance to SoDak 16 Law Enforcement Blotter Aldana crowned Young Miss South Dakota International City commission to meet Ulwelling receives November Millie E. Olson Award Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game South Dakota candidates rally base ahead of Election Day Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists