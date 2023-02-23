Mary Jane Fallang
Mary Jane Fallang, 94, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away February 20, 2023.
Mary Jane Fallang, 94, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away February 20, 2023.
Mary Jane was born April 8, 1928, in Flandreau, SD. Mary Jane’s mother’s name was Sedalia Elizabeth Monner, born in 1898, in Springbrook, Iowa. Sedalia’s parents were Bertha and John Monner. Sedalia had two brothers, Cyril and John, and three sisters, Florence, Orlena and Edna.
Mary Jane’s father’s name was Nickolas Michael Riechling, born in 1896, in Lamont, Iowa. Nickolas Riechling’s father’s name was Michael Nickolas Riechling and his mother’s name was Catherine Yeager. Nickolas was an only child.
Mary Jane “Janie” moved to Howard at an early age. She graduated from St. Agatha High School in 1946. Mary Jane was a devout Roman Catholic and practiced her faith throughout her lifetime. She appreciated lovely clothes and often complimented others on their attire. Mary Jane held a special place in her heart for children. She also enjoyed her frequent shopping trips. She loved being organized, and a homemaker. She excelled at both!
She married Duane Novice Fallang on December 28, 1946. Duane “Dewey” was born June 17, 1923, graduated from Rutland High School in 1942, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1946. Mary Jane and Duane both worked at International Harvester. Mary Jane did pricing, checking, and billing. Duane was a price checker. They left Sioux Falls and moved to Howard where they farmed for 6 years. They then moved to California where Duane worked in the oil fields. Later they moved to Rutland. They returned to Howard and then moved to Madison. At each location they owned and operated a repair/blacksmith shop.
Mary Jane was an only child. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Stacey) Titus and Suzanne (Kelly) Calhoon; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Fallang who passed away June 29, 2016.
Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD.
Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD followed by Christian Funeral Committal at 2:00 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Memorials will be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
