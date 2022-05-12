Marrel Bush

Marrel Wayne Bush, 78, of Sioux Falls, died on May 7, 2022.

No services are planned at this time. Any cards may be sent to Heartland Funeral Home for the family.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1943.

Survivors include his son, Nathan (Kala McKree) Bush of Madison; a sister, Luinea Caldwell of Brandon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A full obit can be found at www.heartland funerals.com.

