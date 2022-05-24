Pat Winker

Pat Winker

Pat Winker

Patricia “Pat” Agnes (Wagner) Winker, 78, of Howard, died on May 20, 2022, at her home in Howard.

Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thurs., May 26, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church, with a rosary and scripture service at 6:30 p.m.

Patricia Wagner was born Dec. 2, 1943, to John and Agnes (Roth) Wagner. She married Charles Winker on Dec. 27, 1961. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include 6 children, Daniel, Jerry, Nancy (John) Ward, Elizabeth, Harold and John.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia "Pat" Winker, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

May 25
Visitation
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave.
Howard, SD 57349
May 25
Recitation of the Rosary
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
6:30PM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave.
Howard, SD 57349
May 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 26, 2022
10:00AM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave.
Howard, SD 57349
