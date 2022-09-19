Michael Leary
Michael Eugene Leary, 78 of Waco, TX passed away on September 12, 2022.
Michael was born January 15, 1944 in Madison, SD to Edward and N. Jean (Davison) Leary. He attended St. Agatha Catholic school in Howard, SD where he graduated in 1961. While in high school he played basketball, baseball, and worked as a pin setter at the local bowling alley. The day after his high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his career, he served in Viet Nam and throughout the Pacific Theater. After 26 years, he retired October 1, 1987 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
Michael served as a Faithful Navigator and Comptroller for the Knights of Columbus where he was also a 4th Degree Knight. He also served as treasurer and director for ACTS Retreat and he was a Eucharistic minister.
Michael loved to hunt, fish and watch his beloved Boston Red Sox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Dennis Carlson, Lee Thompson and Gerald McKinney and nephews James Hackl and Christopher Carlson.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Cris Leary; children, Brenda (Leslie) Erikson, Dell Rapids, SD, Katie Leary, Brandon, SD, Donna (Joel) Hanks, Rapid City, SD, Michael (Amanda) Leary, College Station, TX, Daniel Leary, San Antonio, TX, Caroline (Yutaka) Elwick Atsushi, Okinawa, Japan, Anthony (Amy) Elswick, Leesville, LA, Tracey (John III) Leviness, Cheektowaga, NY, and Letty Quiroga, Goldthwaite, TX; sisters, Patricia Carlson, Jean Marie Thompson, Dorothy Hageman and Mary Leary, Howard, SD; grandchildren, William, Daniel, Patrick, Melissa, Caroline, Charles, Hope, Kristina, Joshua, Haylee, Sydnee, Owen, Jurie, Jurai, Andrea, Anthony, Melissa, John IV, Jordan, Emily, Adriana, Elena and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Jaymison, Zoey, Alyvia, Stetson, Porter, Adeline, Cameron, Zoe, Theodore, Carter, Aubrey, Imogen, Ronan, Brandon, Madison, Sophie, Rosie, Johnny, Lily, Higinio and Catalya; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be William Erikson, Daniel Erikson, Patrick Erikson, Charles Hovey, Brandon Ramirez and Heath Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the Knights of Columbus Council 8135.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michael’s dear friend Mike Jansing, his hunting partner Kenny Brewton, nurses and staff of Ascension Providence ICU and the Knights of Columbus Council 8135.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 8135, 2001 N 25th Street, Waco, TX 76708.
The Willoughby Funeral Home, Howard, SD, is in charge.
Viewing and rosary will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Willoughby Funeral Home, 301 N. Main Street, Howard, SD 57349. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Saint Agatha Catholic Church, 202 W. Washington Avenue, Howard, SD 57349. Internment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Howard, SD 57349.
Send memorials and condolences to Mrs. Cris Leary, 13764 Harbor Drive, Woodway, TX 76712.