Donna Oines, 74, of Madison passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Providence Medical Center in Everett, WA while visiting her daughter, Nicolle. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
Visitation will begin at 5 pm with a time of sharing at 7pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Donna Keppen was born May 13, 1947 in Madison to Clare and Mary (Wilkinson) Keppen. She grew up near Orland and graduated from Orland High School. On August 19, 1966 Donna married David Oines in Madison, SD. David passed away in 2015.
Donna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and family. She loved her family with all her heart. Mom’s house was always open to whoever needed a place to stay.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Dave) Drew of Madison and Nicolle (Rob) Johnson of Arlington, WA; grandchildren, Hunter and Alexis Drew and Jaden and Saige Johnson; siblings, Lynne Kupris, Randy (Kathy) Keppen, Steve (Myrna) Keppen, Ray (Pam) Keppen, Beth (Joe) Chounard, Charlie (Michele) Keppen, Kate (Chris) Funk and Robin (Pat) Kerrigan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a brother, Jim Keppen.