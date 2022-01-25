Jackson Heidelberger

Jackson A. Heidelberger, 17, of Chester, died on Jan. 23, 2022, at his home.

Services begin at 11 a.m. Fri., Jan. 28, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wentworth. Visitation is Thursday from 5-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 8 p.m., all at the church.

He was born on Sept. 19, 2004, to Tye Heidelberger and Susan (Doss) Colby. He was a sophomore at Chester School.

Survivors include his mother, Sue (Jamie) Colby; father, Tye Heidelberger; brother, Jacob Heidelberger; and grandparents.

