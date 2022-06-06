Robert Foster
Robert S. Foster, 93, of Brookings, SD passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Neighborhoods at Brookview, Brookings.
Robert was born in Pipestone, MN on March 11, 1929, to Earl “Butch” and Ann “Peggy” (Knott) Foster, the second child of six boys. The family moved from Pipestone, MN to Colman, SD in 1941. He graduated from Colman High School in 1948 and then worked in Rochester, MN until serving in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, stationed in Fairbanks, AK. After his discharge from the Army he joined the family business, Foster’s Super Saver, in Colman. Bob married LaVetta Leighton in June 1964.
In 1971 he retired from the family business to work with the South Dakota Weights & Measures Department. He retired in 1991 and drove school bus for the Colman School District. Bob and LaVetta moved to Brookings in 1994 where he drove the Special Education bus for the Brookings School District for ten years.
He was an avid fan of all sports. Bob was a Colman Jr. Legion Baseball Coach, football chain lineman, and Colman basketball statistician for 39 years. He continued to enjoy watching Colman-Egan and Brookings High School basketball, and SDSU sports. Bob was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, an avid fisherman, and loved to play cards. He was a Colman Boy Scout leader, served on the Colman City Council, was a 68-year member of the Colman American Legion, a member of the Colman BPA, a Brookings Elks Lodge and Brookings Activity Center member, a former member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Colman and current member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings.
Bob’s greatest joy was his family and spending time with friends.
Bob is survived by his wife LaVetta; one daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Whaley, Brookings; grandchildren, Katie (Collin) Ringling, Sioux Falls, Courtney (Justin) Heinrich, Sioux Falls, Cassie (Keith) Cutler, Sioux Falls, Megan Whaley (Friend Tony Bergstrom), Sioux Falls, Eli Whaley, Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Brayden Ringling and Emmy and Elliot Cutler; three brothers, Jim (Nona) Foster, Colman, Jack Foster, Cape Canaveral, FL, Tom (Cheryl) Foster, Inverness, Fl; and sister-in-law Judy Foster, Sioux Falls; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Earl Foster Jr. in 1980, William Foster in 2004; niece Melanie Sutton-Lloyd in 2010; nephew Stephen Foster in 2021; and one sister-in-law Averlene Foster in 2014.
A heartfelt thank you to the Neighborhoods Nursing Home staff for their loving care of Bob the past five years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Colman, SD with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm with a 7:00 pm scripture service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.