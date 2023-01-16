Rolland Anderson

Rolland “Rolly” Anderson, 68, of Estelline, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home in Estelline. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Estelline. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday at Geise Funeral Home in Estelline.
Rolland Dean “Rolly” Anderson was born on April 7, 1954, in Volga, SD, the son of Carroll and Beverly (Odom) Anderson. He grew up on a farm near Bruce, SD, where he attended country school before graduating from Sioux Valley High School in 1972. He started farming on the family farm, before working construction building grain silos.
He was married to Marlys Hansen on April 7, 1974. They were blessed with a daughter, Aubrey. He went on to work for Nitteberg Construction where he operated heavy equipment and as a mechanic, where he worked until his passing.
Rolly loved farming and rodeo, once as a bull rider and later as a big fan. He enjoyed racing his Dodge Swinger at Marion, SD. He also found joy in watching truck and tractor pulls and going to car shows. Above all these things, he cherished the time he spent with his daughter, grandchildren and family.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Aubrey (Larry) Larsen of Madison, SD; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy McFarland, of Bartonville, IL, Jerry (Nancy) Anderson of Volga, SD, Alan Anderson, Joan (Andy) Carter of Brookings, SD, David (Kay) Anderson of Sioux City, IA; his granddog, Chip; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene; brother-in-law, Tom McFarland; and three nephews, Lee, Danny and Jeremy.