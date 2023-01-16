Robert Anderson

Rolland Anderson

Rolland “Rolly” Anderson, 68, of Estelline, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home in Estelline. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Estelline. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday at Geise Funeral Home in Estelline.

