Greg Skyberg
Gregory “Greg” Alan Skyberg, 56, of Rutland, passed away on July 30, from a farming accident.
Funeral services will be 11 AM on Saturday, August 5th at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda with Rev. Phillip Hofinga officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Friday at the church with a prayer service at 7:30 PM.
Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Cremation will take place after the funeral and Greg’s ashes will be scattered at his favorite hunting spots and at Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery near Rutland at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Citizens State Bank, PO Box 38, Sinai, SD for the Skyberg children.
Greg was born on January 27, 1967, to Jerry Skyberg and Marilyn (Fallang) Titus, in Madison, SD. After Greg graduated from Rutland High School in 1985, he went on to play as starting safety all four years at Dakota State University (DSU) while he continued to work full-time at Rosco Manufacturing. He graduated with a business degree in 1990.
After graduating from DSU, he continued to work and farm while making frequent stops at the local grocery store where he met a girl named Stephanie (Martens) there. It was this meeting that turned into almost 30 years of laughing and dreaming together. They married on August 20, 1993, and began their life building their business in farming and raising cattle while he worked full time at Larson Manufacturing for almost 29 years.
Soon after, they added four children: Nicholas, Clarissa, Nathan, and Jason. His children were his greatest blessing, evident by his close relationship with each of them. Calls, teasing, and spending time with them on hunting trips and working alongside of them on the farm were his greatest joy and will be missed the most.
An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Greg instilled this pastime into each of his kids. Countless hours were spent under the open skies hunting deer, coyote, pheasant, duck, and geese. The quiet moments of hunting by himself were soon interrupted by his children. This began their lifelong love for the outdoors. His pride for them was evident in his relationship with each of them. Greg’s legacy is a testament of his hard work, determination, and dream of loving the land he tended and cherishing his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Stephanie of almost 30 years; children Nick of Nunda, Clarissa of Billings, MT, Nathan (13) and Jason (12); father Gerald Skyberg of Rutland; mother Marilyn (Stacey) Titus of Rapid City; brother Benjamin of Rapid City; sister Gina (Tim) Hawkins of Mitchell; Leon Gilbertson of Brookings, who has been his best friend for 29 years and was like a brother to him; in-laws, Rick (Mary) Martens of Wentworth, sisters-in-law Tricia (Don) Todd of Papillion, NE, Cynthia (Eric) Cummins of Elkhorn, NE, and brothers-in-law Mark (Joanna) Martens of Dassel, MN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Dewey & Mary Jane Fallang and Walter & Gladys Skyberg.