Daniel Walters
Daniel Richard Walters (“Lucky” to his close friends) left January 22, 2022, for his heavenly elk hunting trip.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM on Saturday, July 9th at the Madison Izaak Walton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Online guestbook is located at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Born July 15, 1950, into a family of hunters, Dan spent his early years hunting, fishing, and going on many adventures that would later turn into great stories. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Dakota State College, Dan became a loyal employee as a night foreman at Rapid Air where he worked for over 40 years. Dan also worked for a short time as a custodian at Madison Elementary School where he rescued teachers and brought home more stories to share.
He met the love of his life, Sandy Roling, at a volleyball game and his world changed forever. Dan married “his” three girls on May 18, 1984. He quickly went from a world of hunting and fishing to Sesame Street, books, and horses. Dan and his girls enjoyed camping, staying at the “green cabin,” and working on projects around the house. Dan’s commitment to his children and grandchildren shows in all that they have accomplished.
Dan lived for hunting season. All weddings and births had to be in the off season. He had a passion for black powder hunting elk in Colorado, black powder hunting turkey in the Black Hills, rifle hunting and archery hunting deer in the Black Hills and at home, and pheasant hunting every day of pheasant season. Pheasant hunting season wasn’t complete without his faithful dogs, who were always by his side and adored him their entire lives. Dan’s training methods created a partnership between him and his dogs that couldn’t be matched.
Dan’s passion for hunting included protecting the animals and lands he loved through conservation. He was a founding member of the Interlakes Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, past president of the Izaak Walton Madison Chapter, and a lifetime member of the NRA. He also enjoyed other pastimes including riding horses with the Lake County Boots and Saddle Club.
When he wasn’t hunting, Dan spent countless hours in his shop working on woodworking projects. Every Friday was reserved for Sandy. This was their day to enjoy Dairy Queen and a drive around the lake or through the countryside.
Dan’s greatest passion, even greater than hunting, was spending time with his grandchildren. Papa as he was called, created magical worlds for each of his grandchildren. He always had interesting projects in the shop, found secret fishing spots, or created games to play. Papa would mesmerize his grandchildren by weaving intricate stories that no one quite knew if they were true or fantastic creations. His grandchildren will always adore and admire their Papa and all the magic he crafted in whatever he did.
Dan was a dedicated husband, committed father, loyal friend, and an amazing role model. His passing has left a void that will never be filled.
Waiting to see Dan again in heaven is his devoted wife, Sandy, his daughters, Stacy Walters of Brandon and Shanna Border, his son-in-law but more like a son, Mike Border, of Humboldt, his pride and joy grandchildren, Connor, Alanna, and Kaidan Ilchuk, Garrett, Leila, and Graydon Border, and his constant hunting companion, Dawg VII. Thankful for having shared in his life adventures are his brothers, Jim, Tim, and Lou Walters, his in-laws, Daniel and Barb Simon, Vickie Walters, David Roling, and John Roling, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and many faithful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Joan Walters, his brother Joe Walters, sister-in-law Terry Walters, and hunting partners Quincy and Rusty.