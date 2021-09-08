Craig Williamson age 58, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life service was held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
Craig was born January 10, 1963 in Rapid City. He grew up mainly in California, and moved back to South Dakota in 1979, where he attended high school in Miller, and graduated from Sully Buttes High School. He stayed in the Onida area and worked for Onida Feeders until he met and married Ranae Dement on June 10, 1990. With their 3 children, the family lived in Lake Preston, Howard and Madison.
Craig was skilled in factory work, having worked at PBM in Howard, PPD and Falcon Plastics in Madison. He was third shift supervisor at Falcon Plastics prior to his passing.
Craig loved cooking, especially smoking turkeys for Thanksgiving and grilling steaks in the summer. He was a talented handyman and enjoyed helping anyone out, especially his kids. He also loved to fish, and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Craig was very softhearted, and helped out anyone in need.
Craig is survived by his two sisters, Karla (John) Newman, Karen Williamson; his brother Richard Williamson; his sisters and brothers-in-law Sonja (Alan) Williamson, Robin (Larry) Mortinsen, Dave (Bonnie) Dement, Rich Hookie; his 3 children Chris (Nicole Martian), Kara (Travis Baumtrog), Nikki (Jon) Ruiz; and 9 grandkids (Sam Sam, Matti, Aiden, Chaz, Clara, Alex, Logan, Riley and Joslyn).
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and LaVerne Williamson, and a brother, Alan Williamson.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.