Monie Issenhuth
Ramona “Monie” G. Issenhuth, 66, Sioux Falls, and formerly Madison, SD, passed away at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her daughters, sister, and brother on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The time and place will be announced by her daughters. Memorials may be sent in care of the family to Heartland Funeral Home, PO Box 451, Brandon, SD 57005.
Monie Gae Erickson was born October 17, 1955 in North Platte, NE to Glen Neil Erickson and Laura Mae Chance. She graduated from Parker High School in 1973. She wed Tim Begeman and together they had 4 daughters and resided in Madison, SD.
Monie loved everyone as they were. She never reminded us of who we weren’t – but rather loved all of us exactly for who we were. In a world that constantly reminds us of where we’ve fallen short or where we’re not good enough; Monie loved us all, no matter the circumstances. The wonderful encouragement she always gave us was so impactful and will be cherished forever.
The style and flair with which she lived was evident – she was ever the art and fashion risk-taker; Monie lived boldly and securely. That courageous, motherly spirit was passed down to all 4 daughters as they continue to carry on her legacy as bold, strong, and independent women — willing to rise up at any time.
Monie later married Thomas Issenhuth and together they enjoyed traveling, socializing, and adventuring together. Through this marriage many, many good times and escapades took place – most notably on Lake Madison. Their travels and storytelling and visiting of loved ones bonded them during their marriage of over 20 years. Her love and devotion for Tom was so evident late in his life as she loved and cared for him until the end. Her selflessness and sacrifice were a tremendous display of true love for all of us to witness.
Monie is survived by four beautiful and loving daughters, Kera (Jeff) Heier, Sioux Falls, Brandi (David) Pellerin, Bozeman, MT, Brittni (Adam) Punt, Sioux Falls, and Brooke (Peter) Boyle, Sioux Falls; one sister, Bonnie Gates of Sioux Falls, and a brother, Paul (Marivel) Erickson, Yuma, AZ; four nieces and nephews, and three stepchildren, and their families.
Grandchildren were especially loved and adored by Monie. When ‘Nanny’ would come around lots of love and spoiling always followed. Her love and giving was limitless – whatever they wanted to eat followed by whatever they wanted – Nanny never held back for her grandchildren.
Nanny was so proud of them and loved all of them so dearly – exactly as they were. She is survived by ten grandchildren, Ryley Heier (22), Austin, TX, Samuel Heier (19), Lincoln, NE, Lillian Punt (15), Sioux Falls, Remy Pellerin (14), Bozeman, MT, Amelia Punt (12), Sioux Falls, Oliver Punt (11), Sioux Falls, twins, Jarvis and Nola Pellerin (9), Bozeman, MT, Lincoln Boyle (8), Sioux Falls, and Quinn Boyle (5), Sioux Falls.
Monie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Issenhuth; parents, Neil and Laura; a brother-in-law, Chip Gates; and two grandchildren, Finnley and Evan Boyle.
