Howard Anderson passed away in California with family present on June 25, 2023.
Born on March 28, 1934 near Chester, SD to Walter and Elsie Anderson, Howard grew up on the family farm, even driving a tractor at age 10. After graduating from Chester High School in 1952, he worked for his brother Lester and then entered the U.S. Army in 1957 — being discharged early, so he could go home and help pick corn. In 1959, he and Carleen Lindholm were married and began an adventure that ultimately led to five children and a trek to California.
Beyond farming, Howard sold life insurance, drove a milk delivery truck for Adohr Farms, and finally, became a swimming pool technician — cleaning pools until he was 80 years old.
Though the family moved to California in 1961, Howard’s heart was always in South Dakota, where they made many trips over the years. He especially enjoyed solo drives in his later years to visit his siblings and to spend time with his 100+-year-old sister Dolly.
Howard is survived by his children Denise (Ron), Bob (Kristin), Ron (Irene), Doug (Renée), and Chris (Dyanne); ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Sharron); former wife and lifelong friend, Carleen; and other beloved family members. He leaves a legacy of hard work, creativity, humor, humility, sacrifice, love, and gentle strength.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 PM at the home of Rosalie Augustad, 24128 465th Ave, Chester SD. Dress: Casual.