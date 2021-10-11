Arvin Reuter Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arvin ReuterArvin B. Reuter, 87, of Madison, died on July 16, 2021, at Heritage Senior Assisted Living Center in Madison.Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Tues., Oct. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.www.ellsworthfh.com To plant a tree in memory of Arvin Reuter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Domestic violence scarier than ghosts and goblins Richard Jensen Troy Trygstad Aric Stien Madison limits Dell Rapids to one touchdown Jerry Spilde Geraldine Persoon accident Highway patrol investigating fatal pickup truck crash LeRoy Hemmer Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists