Arvin Reuter

Arvin B. Reuter, 87, of Madison, died on July 16, 2021, at Heritage Senior Assisted Living Center in Madison.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Tues., Oct. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.

