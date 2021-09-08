Robert “Bob” Schamber, 76, of Madison passed away on September 6, 2021 at Sanford Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, September 13 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 — 7 pm, with a prayer service at 7 pm, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. The service will be livestreamed on Our Savior Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Robert Schamber was born on October 26, 1944 in Yankton, SD to Erwin and Carrie (Ellwein) Schamber. He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran school through 8th grade and graduated from Freeman High School. Bob then received his degree in Pharmacy at SDSU in 1967. He married Nancy Mutschelknaus on August 21, 1966. The couple moved to Madison in 1967, when Bob began working for Casey Drug, later known as Dakota Drug. He bought in as a partner in 1993 and became full owner in 1998, with his daughter, Michelle, working alongside of him. Bob loved each and every one of his customers and always enjoyed running into them after his retirement in 2010.
Bob was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison, where he served as an elder. He loved spending time with his family and attending his grandkids’ activities. Camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking and building things took up much of Bob’s time. He also loved doing sudoku, yard work, feeding the birds and squirrels and watching World War II shows on the History Channel. Bob especially enjoyed his fishing trips to Alaska.
He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Nancy of Madison; children, Michelle (Curtis) Wiedman and Paul (Betsy) Schamber, all of Madison; grandchildren, Taelor, Trey and Avery of Madison; sister, Elaine (Larry) Dyslin of Wheatridge, CO; brother-in-law, Byron (Robin) Mutschelknaus of Black Hawk, SD; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Reiny and Esther Mutschelknaus and brother- and sister-in-law, Reinhold, Jr. (Fran) Mutschelknaus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Bob’s favorite charities.