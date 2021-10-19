Rich Caldwell Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard CaldwellRichard Lewis Caldwell, 78, of Madison, died on Oct. 17, 2021, at Avantara Nursing Home in Salem. A memorial service will be held in the spring.Caldwell was born on Feb. 17, 1943. He worked for Rosco Mfg. for 20 years. On June 23, 1969, he married Norma Hoover.Survivors include his wife, Norma; stepsons William and Richard Carmody; daughter Terissa Caldwell; one granddaughter; 13 stepgrandchildren; and brother Leonard Swanson.www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. To plant a tree in memory of Rich Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Debra Von Behren Donna Brown New LAIC director comes with area connections, banking experience Barbara Olson 2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in crash John Habeger Troy Trygstad accident law enforcement blotter Gene Van Emmerik Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists