Richard Lewis Caldwell, 78, of Madison, died on Oct. 17, 2021, at Avantara Nursing Home in Salem. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Caldwell was born on Feb. 17, 1943. He worked for Rosco Mfg. for 20 years. On June 23, 1969, he married Norma Hoover.

Survivors include his wife, Norma; stepsons William and Richard Carmody; daughter Terissa Caldwell; one granddaughter; 13 stepgrandchildren; and brother Leonard Swanson.

