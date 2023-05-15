Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Christianson

Dorothy “Dottie” Mae (Sherman) Christianson born June 3, 1928, a daughter of Inga and Carl Sherman, passed away at her home surrounded by love in St. James, MN on May 9, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James, MN on May 19th from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James on May 20th at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be served at the church following the burial.
She was an R.N. and practiced her profession in and near Gary, Groton, and Colman, SD and Ruthton, Janesville, and St James, MN. Dorothy had a passion for caring for others and making sure nobody left her home with an empty stomach.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert Gordon Christianson. She is survived by 2 sisters, Imogene and Marlys; 4 children, Roxanne, Vicki, Robert, and Robin; 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Nancy Leigh Hoidal
Nancy Leigh Hoidal, age 69, died peacefully on May 13, 2023 at her home on Lake Madison after a prolonged and heroic battle with cancer.
She was born on February 13, 1954 in Madison, SD, to Peter & Dolores (Bloom) Hoidal, who preceded her in death. She is survived by two brothers, Douglas and David and three nieces, Millicent, Maia, and Mallary, who lovingly cared for her in her final days. It was Nancy’s request to have no services held. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
