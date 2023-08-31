Darrell Demaray

Darrell DeLane
Demaray
Darrell DeLane
Demaray
Darrell DeLane Demaray, 85, of Estelline, SD formerly of Nunda, SD passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2023 at Estelline Nursing and Care Center, Estelline, SD.
Funeral services have been set for 10:30 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda, SD. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, September, 5, 2023 at Rude’s Funeral Home, Brookings, SD.
Darrell DeLane Demaray was born on February 12, 1938, to Willard and Viola (Ford) Demaray in Ramona, SD. He grew up on a farm near Nunda, South Dakota and attended the Carson Country School and Rutland School.
Darrell enlisted in the Marines in January of 1958. After returning from the military, he married the love of his life, Theola Brown on September 14, 1958. Darrell returned to the family farm and raised cattle and hogs and crops for over 30 years. He was the first Ridge Till farmer in Lake County beginning in 1983. Darrell had always been a soil conservationist and had terraced and contoured the land since 1965. He was awarded the Outstanding Soil Conservationist in Lake County in 1970.
In 1984 Darrell went to work for the First State Bank in Sinai as an Ag Loan Officer and Vice President and continued to work there until his retirement in 2012. He had many fond memories of working with local farmers and made many friendships with clients during his time at the bank.
Darrell was a very hardworking, caring and giving person. One of his greatest joys in life was giving to those less fortunate. He was a mentor to prisoners at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. During his volunteer time at the prison, he shared his love of God and created close bonds.
Darrell was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was also a Gideon and spoke at many churches.
In recent years, he enjoyed playing Solitaire and watching Twins games with his special friend and companion, Ileen Peterson.
Survivors include his four daughters, Lori (Jim) George of Chester, Wendy (Todd) Intermill of Colman, Dawn (Randy) Pickard of Volga and Darcy (Ross) Knudson of Canton; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and his companion, Ileen Peterson.
He was preceded in death his parents, Willard and Viola Demaray; his two brothers, Myron and LeRoy; and his loving wife Theola in 2014 after 56 years of marriage. We believe he was greeted in heaven by Theola with her lipstick kisses.
We would like to thank the Estelline Care Center for their exceptional care given to our Dad these past few months. He appreciated all that you did for him.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.