Doris Fischer Jan 31, 2023

Doris Lebahn Fischer, 90, formerly of Ramona and Lake Wilson, Minn., died on Jan. 28, 2023.She was born to Alfred and Hulda Lebahn. She was married to Sylvester Fischer and they had two children.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Syl; son Don; and siblings Cliff Lebahn, Vernon Lebahn, Selma Fischer, Martha Holler and Eleanor Darter.Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Fischer. Condolences may be sent to her at 3207 Norwood Dr., #4, Slayton, Minn., 56172. To plant a tree in memory of Doris Fischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.