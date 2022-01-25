Services were held for Deane Edward “Mike” Lawless at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Mike was born in Madison, SD on May 3, 1932 to the late James and Leona Lawless and passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 in Bossier City, LA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Lillian Lawless; infant son, Christopher Robert Lawless; and great-granddaughter, Madison Caldwell.
Mike was a 26-year retired Air Force veteran serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following his military career he worked for the City of Bossier and LSUS.
He is survived by his brother, Duane “Pat” Lawless and wife Clara of Mitchell; sister, Roxanne Schick and husband Dennis; children, James Lawless and wife Paula, Patricia Shell, Pauline Lawless, Pam Phillips and husband Rick, Sr., Paul Lawless and wife Tammy. He was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were A.J. Lawless, Chad Lawless, Trey Qualls, Andrew Lawless, Rick Phillips, Jr., Jason Lawless, Dakota Howell, Eli Caldwell and Nainoa Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearers were Dustin Goudeau, Gabe Smith and Joseph Lawless.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the VFW Post 4588 (Gandy Brown, 1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71111).