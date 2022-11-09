Roger Wallace Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger WallaceRoger Wallace, 65, of Sioux Falls, died on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home while under hospice care.Services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Roger Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D. City discusses construction delays Madison local Paul Nordaune receives Quilt of Valor Final game at Trojan Field set for Saturday Editorial: Taking a closer look at working inmates CE All-State Choir Prep Roundup: Colman-Egan, Chester advance to SoDak 16 Ulwelling receives November Millie E. Olson Award Law Enforcement Blotter Aldana crowned Young Miss South Dakota International Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form