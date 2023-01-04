Steve Drew

Steve Drew, age 56, of Egan, SD, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 7 at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Colman Cemetery. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.