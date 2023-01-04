Steve Drew, age 56, of Egan, SD, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 7 at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Colman Cemetery. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
Steven Roy Drew was born July 1, 1966 in Madison, SD to Clark and Betty (Hurley) Drew. He graduated from Madison High School in 1984 and continued college at Presentation in Aberdeen for a nursing degree. He transferred to SDSU for a brief time and then moved on to Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree to be a Respiratory Therapist.
Steve began his new job at Mayo in Rochester and shortly after met Kara White, whom he married on April 21, 1990. They made their home in Sioux Falls while he started working at McKennan Hospital for 12 years before he worked as a branch manager for Northwest Respiratory Services. During that time, Steve and Kara moved to the Egan area where they currently live. He then worked at the VA for 10 years, which is where he was working at the time of his death.
Steve loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, bowling, and he enjoyed watching his nephews play hockey. He was a devout SDSU Jackrabbit and Twins fan and he loved to play card games, with his favorite being poker.
He is survived by his wife, Kara of Egan; two daughters, Kaitlyn (Eric) Willard of Salem, SD and Kendra Drew of Egan; parents, Clark and Betty Drew of Brookings; three brother, David (Tracey) Drew of Madison, James (Anna) Drew of Brookings, Chris (Raena) Drew of Brookings; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Preceding him in death are his father-in-law, Bob White; brother-in-law, Shawn White; paternal and maternal grandparents.