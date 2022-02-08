Diane Olson, age 72, Clark, formerly of Minneapolis and Watertown, died on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from complications of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). She was the sister of Deb (Terry) Schlagel of Clark.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Furness Funeral Home Chapel at Clark from 5-7 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Clark with Pastor Jody Peterson officiating. Following a lunch at the church, burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at Oldham at 2:30PM. Wendy Christman will provide the music. The staff at Roetell Senior Living Center in Clark should consider themselves as honorary casketbearers. The active casketbearers will be Jeff Nodine, Jody Moulton, Janean Nodine, Cassi Kottke, Brandon Kottke and Terry Schlagel.
Diane Marie Olson was born on March 28, 1949 in the Ramona Maternity Hospital at Ramona, the daughter of Wesley Andrew and Mildred Katherine (Lentsch) Olson. She attended school at Oldham graduating in 1968. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Stewarts School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls. She worked at hair salons in Howard and Flandreau.
In the early 1970’s she moved to Minneapolis and began a career in establishing telephone systems for Honeywell and US Bank. She worked also for several years at JC Penney in the corporate office. Even though she had retired in 2018 and moved to Watertown, Diane still worked from home part-time for the bank. In the summer of 2021, she was diagnosed with ALS.
Diane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church at Clark. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Caring Club House at Prairie Lakes Hospital at Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in her memory to the Caring Club House at Watertown.
She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Nodine of John Day, OR and Deb (Terry) Schlagel of Clark. Also surviving are 4 nieces and nephews and 4 great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Millie and Wesley, a nephew, Lee Schlagel, and a brother-in-law, Dean Nodine.