John “Jack” Heeren
John “Jack” Leland Heeren, age 86, of Madison, passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
John never went anywhere that he didn’t make a friend; his wit, charm, and friendly sarcasm were known by all who loved and met him.
John was born on July 11, 1936, in Geddes, SD, to Claryce (Tuttle) and Albert Heeren. He attended high school in Littleton, CO before enlisting in the United States Air Force in June 1954, just before his 18th birthday. He served honorably for 27 years and one month, completing three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. At the time of his honorable discharge, he had earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
In 1959, he married Patricia (Harpham), his loving wife of 55 years. Together they raised their three daughters while serving our country in various assignments both stateside and abroad.
John greatly enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter for most of his life. He was also a loyal fan of the Denver Broncos, something he passed on to both his children and grandchildren.
John is survived by his three daughters, Julie (Gary) Bahr of Madison; grandson Kris (Anne) Bahr of Sioux Falls, and great-granddaughters Charlotte and Ryleigh; John (Amy) Bahr of Yankton, and great-grandson Walker; Catherine (Dan) Bower of Kansas City, MO; and favorite granddaughter Erin Bower (Tom Morrison), and D. Griffin Bower; and daughter Susan (Paul) Farrell of Glenwood, IA.
He is preceded in death by his loving and supportive wife, Patricia (August 25, 2015) and three infant children; his parents, Claryce and Albert; brothers Norman, Roger, Philip, and Jim; numerous dogs and cats who were loved immensely and adored him in return.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Sanford Dialysis Center nurses in Madison, SD who provided many hours of care, companionship, and laughter. John enjoyed them all.
Any donations in his name will be given by family to John’s favorite charities.
Memorial services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
