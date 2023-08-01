Dona Lundin, age 93, of Rapid City, formerly of Madison, Huron and Oldham, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City.
Dona Mae Peterson was born on October 2, 1929 at Badger, SD, to Martin and Agnes (Nelson) Peterson. She married Robert Lundin at Lake Preston, SD on June 20, 1948. Dona grew up in Lake Preston and graduated from Lake Preston High School in 1947. She graduated from Lake Preston in 1947 followed by Eastern State Normal School 6-week teaching course and then taught in rural schools in the Oldham/Lake Preston area. Dona farmed with Robert in the Oldham area until the early 1980s, when they began their careers with SD Farmers Union as a tour escort and bus driver. One of their favorite accomplishments was traveling in every state on tours and several countries. They were active members of Farmers Union, Flying Farmers and the Lions Club kept them busy not only as members but officers and Dona was also crowned Queen at the National Flying Farmer convention.
Dona is survived by her son, David (Lynn) Lundin of St. Joseph, Missouri; daughter, DeeLois (Larry) Lembcke of Casa Grande, Arizona; 8 grandchildren, Jeff, Duane and Anthony Brick; Beth (Delzer) and Rob Lundin; Angela Larson; Ann (Fitzgerald-Basham) and Amanda (Lembcke-Heidelberger); 27 great-grandchildren; and 21-plus great-great-grandchildren. Several blended grandchildren and their children made for a well-rounded family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband (2020); three daughters, Diane (1951), Karen Larson (1994) and Ruby Brick-Paul (2017); and granddaughter, KelliJo Lundin-Braun (2019).
Graveside services will be at 10 AM on Saturday, August 12th at Oldham Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations will be directed to her great-grandson’s fundraiser, Conner Braun Advanced Aphasia Program at Craigs Hospital in Colorado.