Gene Van Emmerik, 100, of Salem, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater.
Gene was born May 17, 1921 at Salem, SD to Lambert and Rosella (Miller) Van Emmerik. He grew up in the Salem area and attended the Brookfield School a few miles from his home. He married Helen Hemmer on February 25, 1942 in Hartington, NE.
Gene was an avid farmer, raising crops, hogs and running a dairy operation with Helen in the Montrose and Salem area. Gene was also an Archer Oil salesman, a seed corn salesman and a John Deere man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, dancing and spending time with family and friends. After retiring from farming in January 1991, Gene and Helen moved to Madison, SD where Gene continued his love of the outdoors by mowing at the Madison Country Club. At the young age of 97, Gene retired from the Country Club. Gene moved back to Salem in June 2018 to Leisure Living and celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. He moved to Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, SD in May 2021.
Gene is survived by his children, Gerald (Christine) of Red Lake Falls, MN, daughter-in-law, Dorothy of Bridgewater, SD, Phyliss (Kenneth) Tieszen of Tea, SD, Robert (Mary) of Salem, SD, daughter-in-law, Connie of Los Lunas, NM, Leland (Janine) of Salem, SD, Bonita (Kevin) Byrne of Eagan, MN, and Lois (Phillip) Brei of Kearney, NE; brother, Leonard (Ella) Van Emmerik of Salem, SD; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hemmer of Howard, SD; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; sons, Ronald and Michael; daughter, Shirley O’Neal; parents, Lambert and Rosella; siblings, Leona Erickson, Lary, Marvin, Elvira (infant), LaVon (infant), Marcella (infant), and Rosie Daniels; sister-in-law, Thelma Hemmer; brother-in-law, LeRoy Hemmer; and parents-in-law, August and Minnie Hemmer.