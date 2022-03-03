Francis Kearney

Francis S. Kearney, age 84, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. Rev. David Nerdig will officiate. Music will be provided by A.J. Sherrill as organist with Nancy Brinkman as soloist.
Visitation will be prior to the services on Monday from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Ramona, SD. Active pallbearers will be: John Opsahl, Merlin Siegfried, Roger Lonbaken, Terry Pederson, Brian Stemwedel, and Bruce Holiday.
Francis was born on November 20, 1937, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Frank and Dora (Unruh) Kearney. The family moved to Dolton, SD, where he received his elementary education.
Francis graduated from Freeman High School, Southern State Teachers College, and received his MA from the University of South Dakota. On August 6, 1961, Francis married Norma Hammer in Ramona, SD. Three children were born to this union: Jeffrey, Robert, and Lisa.
He taught at Arlington, SD, and Mt. Lake, MN, before becoming principal at Richland Center, WI. He also served as high school principal at Gettysburg, SD, and superintendent of schools at Waverly, SD. Francis became an agent for American Family Insurance in 1981, and retired from that position in 1997. He was active in Watertown Area Life Underwriters, Watertown Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, and LCOOR. He served as chairman of Watertown Sports and Recreation Committee for many years. Francis was also a long time sports official.
Francis is survived by his wife, Norma of Watertown, SD; his sons, Jeffrey Kearney of Piedmont, SD, and Robert Kearney of Watertown, SD; his daughter, Lisa Schmidt of Sartel, MN; three grandchildren; and one sister, Deanna Tooley of Adrian, GA.
The family prefers memorials be directed to Joy Ranch or Special Olympics of South Dakota.