Kimberly Kern, 52, of Madison passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 following a particularly difficult period in her life. Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Saturday, March 11 at St. Peter’s on the Prairie, rural Madison, SD.
Visitation will be held on Friday at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison from 5 -7 pm, with a Sharing of Memories at 7 pm.
Kimberly Kay Kern (Mader) was born on November 3rd, 1970. Other than a brief period for schooling she lived her life in Madison. Kim held many jobs during her life and in each position brought with her an easy, dazzling smile and gentle demeanor. Kim was a dedicated Mother, daughter, and sister. Her delight on this earth was these positions. Kim spent countless hours organizing family gatherings and driving her daughters to church and school events. She loved nothing more than having her family all together in the same place.
In the past few years, she became a Grandmother to 4 adorable little girls. She provided care in her home for them, and they filled a large piece of her soul. Her unconditional love for those close to her will be an unfillable void. Kim’s family and friends hold many special memories of her life which will sustain us until we can all be together as one.
Kim is survived by: her daughters, Karli (Dave) Ellens and grandchildren Juliet, Luella, Sophie and Willa, Kennedy and Kenzie Kern; siblings, Wayne (Kathy) Mader, Tim (Ann) Mader, and Lori Mader (John); step-mother, Bev Mader; step-siblings, Stacey (Rick) Hennen, Lisa (Paul) Heilman, Chris Strom and Corey (Brenda) Strom; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Mader and Darlene Mader.