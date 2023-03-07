Kim Kern

Kimberly Kern, 52, of Madison passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 following a particularly difficult period in her life. Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Saturday, March 11 at St. Peter’s on the Prairie, rural Madison, SD.

