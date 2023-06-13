Timothy “Tim” Lloyd Wellman, age 50, of Brookings, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at home from an apparent heart attack.
Memorial services will be 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Visitation will be at Eidsness Funeral Home from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, with sharing of memories starting at 7:30 P.M.
Timothy Lloyd was born on December 18, 1972, to William and Carolyn (Balo) Wellman. He grew up on the family farm and attended the Rutland School District. While in high school, Tim was involved with 4-H. He also loved his Hot Rods. Tim graduated from Rutland High School in 1991. After high school, he worked for Wade Construction through the summer before beginning a 30+ year career with 3M Manufacturing.
Tim will be remembered for his love of the outdoors including snowmobiling, biking, camping, riding motorcycle and continually trading cars. Tim had a talent for buying and trading his car so often that sometimes his own family didn’t even know what kind of car he was currently driving. He was also well known for never being late. Tim adored his dog, Shasta.
Survivors include his parents, Bill and Carol Wellman of Colman; brothers, Terry (Michelle) Wellman of Sioux Falls, and Troy (Chris) Wellman of Flandreau; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Wellman Egan.
Memorials are preferred to the Wellman Methodist Memorial Society to be used for the perpetual care of the church corner monument.
To plant a tree in memory of Tim Wellman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.