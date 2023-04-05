Bill Cole, 83, passed away in the care of the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls on April 4, 2023. Bill was born on August 16, 1939, in Madison, South Dakota, the second of five children of Willis and Lois (Stanford) Cole. Bill attended Junius School in rural Lake County, then Beadle High School in Madison. At Beadle, Bill participated in football, basketball, and track. His favorite sport was football, where he played on undefeated teams his junior and senior years and was a second-team South Dakota Allstate fullback. Bill went on to General Beadle State College (now Dakota State University) and played football for four seasons, earning All-conference honors as an offensive guard. Bill obtained his B.S. Degree in Education in 1962. Bill served in the South Dakota National Guard from 1957 to 1963.
Bill met the love of his life, Sandra Hilde, while at Beadle High School, and Bill and Sandy were married on June 25, 1960. Bill and Sandy were married for 62 years. This coming June would have been their 63rd anniversary. Through good times and bad, Bill and Sandy were a team, raising four children on their farm north of Madison. Bill and Sandy were exceptionally hard workers. Bill farmed with his father and brother Earl for many years, then worked as a heavy machinery operator, then farmed with his son for several years before retiring.
Bill was incredibly proud of his grandchildren, and spending time with his family was his most enjoyable activity. Bill and Sandy were fixtures at his grandchildren’s school and athletic events.
Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and made sure his children were brought up in the church. Bill was proud of his wife’s willingness to serve in many capacities at Trinity.
Bill is survived by his wife Sandy; son Jeff and his wife Kim, Sioux Falls; daughters Janelle Saufley and her husband Dave, Worthington, Mn., Jolene Engel and her husband Joel, and Julie Glanzer and her husband Terry all of Sioux Falls. Bill is survived by 7 grandchildren: Joel Engel III and his wife Amanda, Justin Saufley and his wife Chantel, Emily Webber and her husband Ryan, Cole Glanzer, Allison Engel, Alex Glanzer, and Luke Glanzer. Bill is survived by his great-grandchildren Lila, Joel IV, Bria, Preston, Cameron, Bodhi, Tripp, Jack, Ella, and Levi. Bill is also survived by his brother and friend Earl (Mary) Cole; sisters Connie (Wayne) Schoeberl, and Debi (Tom) Michelke; sister and brothers-in-law Mary and Jerry Hutchinson, Susan and Jack Church; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Ashley Engel, his parents, Willis and Lois Cole, his in-laws, Lloyd and Bernice Hilde, his sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Harold Richter, his niece Dawn Schoeberl, and his nephew James Richter.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 10th at the Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison, and his funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be at the Lake Madison Lutheran Church cemetery. The family would appreciate any memorials be directed to Ashley’s Kicks for Kids, (ashleyskicksforkids.com), a charity that provides shoes to underprivileged kids in honor of his granddaughter Ashley, or the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation.
