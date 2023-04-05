Bill Cole

Bill Cole, 83, passed away in the care of the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls on April 4, 2023. Bill was born on August 16, 1939, in Madison, South Dakota, the second of five children of Willis and Lois (Stanford) Cole. Bill attended Junius School in rural Lake County, then Beadle High School in Madison. At Beadle, Bill participated in football, basketball, and track. His favorite sport was football, where he played on undefeated teams his junior and senior years and was a second-team South Dakota Allstate fullback. Bill went on to General Beadle State College (now Dakota State University) and played football for four seasons, earning All-conference honors as an offensive guard. Bill obtained his B.S. Degree in Education in 1962. Bill served in the South Dakota National Guard from 1957 to 1963.

