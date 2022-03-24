Myra Wilde

Myra Wilde

Myra Wilde

Myra Jean Wilde, 82, of Madison, died on March 22, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.

Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Mon., March 28, at Milbank City Cemetery.

Wilde was born on March 29, 1939, to Graham and Doris (Mann) Wilde. In 1984, she became a resident of ECCO, now Valiant Living, in Madison.

Survivors include three nephews, Bret (Jenny) Wilde, Cory (Jaci) Wilde and Daniel (Stephanie) Wilde, all of Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald.

Service information

Mar 28
Graveside
Monday, March 28, 2022
10:00AM-10:10AM
Milbank Cemetery
SD Hwy 12 & Flynn Dr.
Milbank, SD 57252
