Marion Brakke
Marion Natalie Brakke, 94, of Presho, SD, passed away on at the February 19, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 12 at the American Lutheran Church in Presho with burial to follow at the Presho City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on Marion’s obituary page the day of the service. Marion was loved by many in this world, and she left a positive legacy with both her family and all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
Marion was born on July 20th, 1927, to Hilmer M. and Susie Marie Lillebo. She was raised on a farm southeast of Presho and graduated from Presho High School in 1946. After graduating, she worked at The Presho State Bank and later attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls, SD.
Marion married V. Dean Brakke on September 11, 1948, and the two lived and worked together on their farm until the fall of 2016 when they moved to Edgewood Senior Living in Pierre. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Curtis, Verne, Karen, and Marc.
Marion was very active in the American Lutheran Church of Presho. She participated in Ladies Aide and through the years she crocheted hundreds of layettes and sewed many quilts for the Lutheran World Relief Program. Marion was also a very talented seamstress, winning competitions and even sewing her daughter’s wedding dress.
Marion shared this talent with her community as a 4-H leader in Lyman County for 20 years. Over the years, Marion taught many girls how to cook and sew. She also helped lead the agricultural division of 4-H.
Marion’s passion for teaching the next generation of 4-H participants about agriculture came from her love for raising cattle. Marion and her husband Dean were very proud of the herd of Registered Herefords they had built over the years. She loved checking the cows during calving season and seeing the newborn calves as they came in. She could often be found talking to and brushing the bulls and had many of them tame in time for their spring sale.
Marion was a gifted artist. She enjoyed learning about and creating art. She participated in and hosted the Paint and Sketch Club and the Canvas Backs. Marion’s love of art was very diverse and included oil painting, watercolor, pen and ink, duck carving, and calligraphy. She displayed and sold many of her paintings at The Gallery in Pierre and Hutches Café in Presho. It was very important to Marion that each family member received a piece of her art work.
Marion and Dean enjoyed traveling, and their trips to Norway and Hawaii were among their most treasured experiences. They also enjoyed summer camping trips to Hart Ranch and the winter trips to Arizona where they were able to spend time with their son Curtis and his family.
She and Dean made many a road trip to attend their grandchildren’s activities.
More than anything, Marion loved her family. Each leaf on her family tree had a special place in her heart and she knew how to make every one of them feel special and loved. She always kept up with their many activities and accomplishments and enjoyed hearing about what they were doing.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents; three brothers, Harold, Edwin, and Gordon; her son, Marc Andrew Brakke; and granddaughter, Beth Lynn Brakke.
Marion is survived by sons Curtis (Barbara) of Pierre and Verne (Debbie) of Pierre; daughter Karen (Wayne) Tuschen of Madison; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother, Rodney; sisters, Gloria Leichtnam, Deanna Johnson, and Judith Cronin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marion filled this world with her light and love, but we take comfort now in the fact that she is in her heavenly home reunited with her husband and in the presence of Peace.