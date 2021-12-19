Purchase Access

Kristi Lemair

Kristi Lemair, 55, of Madison, died on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Madison Regional Health System.

Services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Kristi LeMair, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Dec 22
Prayer service
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
7:00PM-7:20PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Dec 23
Visitation
Thursday, December 23, 2021
9:30AM-10:30AM
West Center Baptist Church
322 W. Center St.
Madison, SD 57042
Dec 23
Funeral service
Thursday, December 23, 2021
10:30AM-11:30AM
West Center Baptist Church
322 W. Center St.
Madison, SD 57042
