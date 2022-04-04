Purchase Access

Donald Norby

Donald Dean Norby, 88, of Sioux Falls, died on April 2, 2022. A private family interment will take place at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

Norby was born on April 16, 1933, at Madison to Haldor and Charlotte (Hexom) Norby. He married Donna Faye Larson on Dec. 19, 1959, at Flandreau. She died on Dec. 25, 2003.

Survivors include his sons, Scott (DeEtta) and Bradley (Brenda) Norby; grandchildren Danielle (Matt) McCarthy and Nicklos (Shelby) Norby; and great-granddaughter Harper Faye McCarthy.

He was also preceded in death by a brother Howard and sisters Sig, Harriet, Evelyn and Floris.

Cards may be sent to Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, S.D., 57104.