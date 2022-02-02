Deb Nold, age 65, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.
Memorial service will be 11 AM on Monday, February 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Conrad Krahling officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 PM on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Monday at the church one-hour prior. A private family inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Domestic Violence Network, PO Box 110, Madison, SD 57042, Almost Home Canine Rescue, PO Box 90707, Sioux Falls, SD 57109, or plant a tree in her name.
Debra Eileen Nighbert was born December 3, 1956, in Madison, SD to Roy and Guylene (Olson) Nighbert. She graduated from Madison High School in May 1975. She continued her education at DSU and graduated with a biology degree in May 1979. On May 21, 1983, she married Scott Nold in Madison, which is where they lived their entire marriage.
In 1991, she returned to college and attended SDSU. She received a Medical Technology Certification in 1993. Debra became employed in the laboratory at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital and remained there until her retirement in 2014.
Deb was an active bowler who served terms on the USBC bowling board. Her greatest achievement was a 600 series that she bowled at the USBC National Bowling Tournament in 2007. She also enjoyed golfing, and she served on the MCC board and was also the president for two years. She enjoyed music, reading, the performing arts, dabbling in photography, cooking and baking. Her biggest passion was flower gardening. She shared and received many ideas with her co-workers and friends and liked to try different designs every summer. Among all else, she loved to spend time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Scott; 4 sisters, Kristie Berry, Marilyn Tyler, Ellen (Dave) Konklin and Susan Nighbert; 4 brothers, Dean, Richard (Linda), Terry and Dale; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Dave (Kathy) Nold and longtime friends, Karla Kuipers and Jan Larson.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.