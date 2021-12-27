Kenneth Terwilliger

Kenneth “Kenny” Ivan Terwilliger, 86, of Winfred passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23 at the Howard Good Samaritan Home.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the United Church of Christ in Winfred, SD. Private family burial will precede the service. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, December 29 with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Kenny was born May 14, 1935, in Winfred, SD. He married the love of his life, Janice (Westall) on December 2, 1953. Together they farmed for over 68 years and made many friends in the farming community. They acquired an insurance agency and worked that business alongside farming, he remained involved in the family business. He was awarded the Madison Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer award in 1966 and served on the Winfred Township Board, the Winfred UCC Board and Winfred Cemetery Board.
Together they raised 6 children, Donna (Ron) Runge, Wessington; Dale (Cindy) Terwilliger, Winfred; Susan (Dennis) Slaughter, Madison; Steve (Shelley) Terwilliger, Madison; Linda (Steve) Wicks, Nunda; Larry (Jane) Terwilliger, Winfred; and 14 grandchildren, Jacob Runge, Leah Runge, Jason (Stephanie) Terwilliger, Kerry (Alan) Stager, Tiffany (Kyle) Eide, Jill (Adam) Bechen, Austin (Leslie) Slaughter, Allyson (David) Johnson, Katie (Alex) Zimmerman, John Terwilliger, Zachary Wicks, Carter Wicks, Emily (Jacob) Aus, Leslie (Colby) Orts; and 2 bonus grandchildren, Rainer (Tiffany Westall) and Dessie (Jacob) Mason; 7 stepgrandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren and that number continues to grow.
He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa with a smile and handshake or hug that could rival anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Esther (Gartzke) Terwilliger; brother, Robert Jr; sister-in-law, Edith; infant sister; daughter-in-law, Kathy; and twin grandsons.
The family would like to say thank you for the staff at Good Samaritan Society and the Homecare Services and Hospice for their amazing love and care over the year. Memorials are directed to the Good Samaritan Society in Howard, Madison Hospice and Winfred Cemetery.
