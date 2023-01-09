Katherine Jerke

Katherine “Kathy” Jerke, 75, left this world at Praha Village in New Prague, Minnesota, where she spent her final months, on January 6th, 2023.
Kathy is lovingly remembered by her children, Melissa and Jason (Kimberly), and four adoring grandchildren, Grace, Carter, Avah, and Londyn. She was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 54 years, her youngest son, Brian, and her parents, Darwin and Marilyn Behl.
Kathy was a loving, caring, and wonderful woman who left behind a legacy of love for family, friendships, and compassion for those who touched her life. Those who loved her will remember her giving spirit, her sense of humor, and her ability to make delicious things in the kitchen, all of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
She loved being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed listening to books on tape, cooking, fishing, camping, sewing, planning holiday celebrations, and playing card games with her grandchildren. One of her favorite games to play was 3-13. She also enjoyed, Rummikub, King’s Corner, and Yahtzee. Kathy delighted in the stories her loved ones shared with her.
Kathy Jerke will live forever in our hearts.
Condolences may be sent to Melissa Olson and Jason Jerke.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls SD. Inurnment will take place at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Sioux Falls SD.