Marvin Hannemann

Marvin A. Hannemann, age 97, of Howard, formerly of Ramona, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Ramona. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-7:00 PM Friday, also at the church.
Marvin Albert Hannemann was born April 10, 1926, on the family farm near Ramona to Theodore and Alvina (Seehafer) Hannemann. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Ramona and graduated from Oldham High School.
He served in the US Army from 1951-53 during the Korean War. Marvin was honorably discharged and returned to farming with his father and brother.
Marvin married Doris Paulson on June 12, 1955, at Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church, rural Arlington. She passed away on June 13, 1992. He married DeLaine Kalvig on April 30, 2005, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard.
Marvin enjoyed family, farming, and the Minnesota Twins. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and serving in various capacities, including president. He also served on the board of Wayne Township.
He was proud that the Hannemann Farm received the SD Century Farm Award in 2012.
Marvin moved to Whispering Winds Assisted Living, Howard, in June 2020. He entered Good Samaritan Society, Howard, in January 2023.
Survivors include his wife, DeLaine Hannemann; four daughters, Deanne (Dan) DeRungs, Denise (Scottie) Hojer, Karen (David) Duffy, and Janet Nelson; eight grandchildren, Michael Hojer, John Duffy, Staci Carlson, Sarah Hojer, Laura Hojer, Kari Allen, Garret DeRungs, and Gabe DeRungs; six great-grandchildren, David, Matthew, Clara and Nathan Carlson and Ellie and Reid DeRungs; four stepchildren, Beth (Verlin) Prostrollo, Joey (John) McCarthy, Dee Remacle, and Scott (Karen) Kalvig; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Doris, sisters Agnes Nitteberg and Lorena Frevik, brother Erhard, grandson Adam Hojer, and great-granddaughter Cecilia Carlson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Whispering Winds, Madison Regional Health, and Howard Good Samaritan Society for their excellent care.
Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
