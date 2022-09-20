Michael Klopf Sr.

Michael J. Klopf, Sr., 81, of Madison passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 25 at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation will begin at 1 pm.
Michael John Klopf Sr. was born in Madison on November 25th, 1940 to Leo and Minnie (Berkelo). He played football at Madison High School where he graduated in 1960. He then went on to serve as a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force from 1960-64. After the military, he worked for Jenson Motor Company.
During this time he met Betty Hippen. They were married on January 8th, 1966. Around this time Mike began working for the city of Madison Electric Department where he worked for 30 years. As his children grew, he spent many years as the boy scoutmaster of Troop 5 where he helped form the lives of many young men. Shortly before retirement, Mike and Betty moved to Lake Madison where he put together a workshop to build crosses and picture frames which were sold at Mike and Betty’s store, “The Shepherd Shop.” He also built several cabinets and innumerable birdhouses and knick knacks.
Mike will be remembered by many as the mint man because he always had mints to share with those around him. He will be remembered by his family as a strong, loving father and caring husband.
Mike is survived by Betty of Madison; Mike Jr. (Deb) of Oldham, Chris (Karen) of Madison; grandson Brendon of Madison; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Bill Klopf of Madison; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Betty, Jack and Rose Marie and infant brother Robert.