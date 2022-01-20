Iola Robson

Iola E. Robson, age 88, of Madison, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Private family services will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery, rural Rutland. Visitation open to the public will be 4-6 PM Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.
Iola E. Scholl was born on April 14, 1933, in Madison, to Fred and Johanna (Rittel) Scholl. She attended high school in Madison, and married Carl Robson in 1948, at Pipestone, MN. They lived in Minneapolis for two years where she graduated from business school. They moved to Salem in 1950 and then later moved to Sioux Falls. They then moved to Madison in 1959. Iola worked at Gibson’s (Pamida) until she retired. Iola loved people and loved to keep busy, so she came out of retirement and worked at Geyerman’s and Copper Pennies, and then became the office manager of Prairie Village in 1986, retiring again in 2003.
Iola loved to spend time in her beautiful garden, bowling, puzzles, crocheting, and making her famous chocolate cake from scratch, but her greatest passion was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Iola was a member of West Center Baptist Church, Prairie Village Auxiliary, VFW Axillary, and American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her four sons, Steven of Madison, Dale (Diane) of Omaha, NE, Dick (Teresa) of Sioux Falls, and Gregg (Lisa) of Madison; one daughter, Carolyn Quenzer of Star Prairie, WI; a son-in-law, Earl Benson of Watertown; seven grandchildren, Jason, Alyson, Morgan, Mackenzie, Hunter, Tyler and Nathaniel; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Xavier, Braelynn, Kameron and Janae; one brother Wes; and two sisters, Lorene Erickson of Salem and JoAnn Hoines of Aberdeen.
Iola was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Johanna; her husband, Carl in 2013; her daughter, Sandra Benson in 2015; three brothers, Oliver, Herbert and Rudy; three sisters, Ann Neville, Adeline Neville, and Leona Becker.
