Deanna Budahl
Deanna Marilyn Budahl, 82, passed away peacefully at Bethel Lutheran Home on October 10, 2022.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Deanna will be honored at a memorial service at a later date.
Deanna was born at her family’s homestead outside of Gary, SD, on August 19, 1940, to Wendell and Doris Bailey. She attended elementary school in Gary and high school in Clear Lake. After graduation she studied at Mankato Business College, and then worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis, MN, until her marriage.
She married Loren Budahl on January 10, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Gary. Loren was her one great love, and at the time of her death they had been married for 62 years. Other than her marriage and husband, Deanna was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition, Deanna and Loren loved and cared for almost 200 foster children in either their own home, or as houseparents for many years for The Villages Inc. in Topeka, KS, a non-profit group home started by Dr. Karl Menninger. Deanna was a devoted advocate for all children and was proud of her involvement in the state foster care associations in both Kansas and South Dakota.
Deanna loved to read, play bingo or dominoes, and spend time with her family. She and Loren enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, with Las Vegas being a favorite destination. She was most happy holding either a baby or a book, and was quick-witted, compassionate, and generous with her heart and her time.
Deanna is survived by her beloved husband Loren; her children Deb (Leo) Blanchette, Diane Friesz, Donna (Jerry) Patterson, Brenda (John) Bridson, Shannon Budahl, and Darcey Nelson; her grandchildren Stacey (Matt), Jeremey (Nicole), Danielle, Corey, Sam (Travis), Brianna, Ashli (Walker), Amanda, Tyler, Chase, Katie, Breydon, Jennifer, and John; her numerous treasured great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her sister Sharon Bailey; sisters-in-law Beverly Budahl, Helen Budahl, Jackie Bailey and Sandy Baily; and many nieces, nephews and foster children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dennis and George.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
