Deanna Budahl

Deanna Marilyn Budahl, 82, passed away peacefully at Bethel Lutheran Home on October 10, 2022.

Service information

Oct 12
Visitation
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
