Terry Timmer
Terrance “Terry” George Timmer, age 73, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Thursday beginning at 5:00 PM, followed by a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please direct a memorial donation to STI for Plumbing, HVAC, &/or Entrepreneurial studies for scholarships in Terry’s name. www.georgeboom.com.
Terrance George Timmer was born on May 7, 1948 in Sioux Falls, SD to Raymond and Hilda A. (Warborg) Timmer. He received his elementary education in a country school near Estelline, SD. His family made their home in Sioux Falls where Terry continued his education at Little Flower and then attending and graduating from O’Gorman High School.
Terry was united in marriage with Beverley Dirks on August 14, 1970 in Sioux Falls, SD. Terry and Bev were blessed with the births of three children, Chad, Reed and Krissa. The family made their home in Sioux Falls, until 1983, when the family moved to Madison, SD. Terry & Bev then opened and operated Timmer Supply Company in Madison. His entrepreneurial spirit and passion in the plumbing & heating wholesale industry led Terry to open Timmer Supply Company in Madison. Terry was a people person. He wasn’t only knowledgeable about the products he sold, but relationships were important to him and fueled the business. As a salesman, Terry built the kind of relationship with customers that after 39 years, many are like family.
Terry and Bev moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 2010 to be near their grandchildren. In 2015 Terry and Bev developed Dirks Resort Campground on Lake Herman.
Terry loved going to sprint-car races, spending time outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing; especially for walleyes on the Missouri River, spending countless numbers of weekends at Chamberlain over the years with his family. Above all, Terry loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, businessman and friend who will be deeply missed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Beverley Timmer of Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Chad Timmer and his wife, Kirsten of Rapid City, SD, Reed Timmer and his wife, Kelli of Sioux Falls, SD and Krissa Timmer of Sioux Falls, SD; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Gavin, Haleigh, Brady (Audra Steinborn), Peyton, Kaylee, Monaiya, Eliana and Coen; four brothers, Dave (Rita) Timmer of Sioux Falls, SD, Ron (Sondra) Timmer of Sioux Falls, SD, Jim (Penney) Timmer of Gillette, WY and Doug (Mary) Timmer of Mitchell, SD; brother-in-law, Doug Gravning; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hilda Timmer; one sister, Connie Gravning; and one brother, Roger Timmer.