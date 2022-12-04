Beverly Langner, 90, of Madison passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 at Heritage Senior Living in Madison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 5 at St. John Lutheran Church in Ramona. Visitation will begin on Sunday at 3 pm with a prayer service at 5 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison.
Beverly Fischer was born to John A. and Dilla (Brinkman) Fischer on October 7, 1932 in Madison, SD. She graduated from General Beadle High School and went on to earn her teaching degree from General Beadle College. Bev married Wayne Langner on July 29, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church, Ramona. She taught for one year and then stayed home to raise her family and help on the farm.
Bev was very involved in her church, in Ladies Aid and bible study among many other tasks. She was also very active in 4-H and served as a leader of the Farmington Farmers for many years. She was an avid Vikings and Twins fan, enjoyed sewing, crocheting, drinking coffee, playing mahjong and traveling. Most of all, Bev loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and loved going to all their sporting activities.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Allen) Olson of Box Elder, Dan (Laurie) of Waverly, MN, Chuck (Lynn) of Watertown, SD, Sharon Patch of Madison, Richard(Denise) of Zimmerman, MN, James (Susan) of Madison, Peg (Dave) Roehrich of Hartford and Steve (Holly) of Mt. Vernon; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; special friend, Blaine Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; grandsons, Kyle Olson and Dustin Patch; and her brother Norman Fischer.