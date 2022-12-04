Beverly Langner

Beverly Langner, 90, of Madison passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 at Heritage Senior Living in Madison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 5 at St. John Lutheran Church in Ramona. Visitation will begin on Sunday at 3 pm with a prayer service at 5 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison.

