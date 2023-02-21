Dick Minnaert

Dick Minnaert

Richard (“Dick”) Minnaert, 92, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family at the Madison Regional Health System on Saturday February 18, 2023.

Dick was born on October 13, 1930 to Achille August and Luella Dorothy (Erickson) Minnaert. Dick was the second born of 13 children born to Achille and Luella, and the first-born brother and he attended school in Orland,South Dakota. Throughout school and after graduating, he began his lifelong career of farming. Dick was drafted into the military in 1951 at the age of 21 years old. He served in the Korean war and was stationed in Japan and finished his career in the military in 1953 having reached the rank of corporal.