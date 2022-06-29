Jerry Bickett

Jerry “JB” Wayne Bickett, age 74, died peacefully Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls with his family at his side. A celebration of life will be held 3:30 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the gym in Oldham. This will be an opportunity for friends and family to gather and share amusing stories of JB’s life.
Jerry was born August 31, 1947, to Gerald “Red” and Helen (Wright) Bickett of Oldham. He attended Oldham High School and was a standout athlete in basketball, football, and track, and graduated in 1965. He attended Yankton College for a time on a football scholarship. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and served in country from 1967-68 and fought in the battle of Dak To. In the later part of his deployment, he served in a special forces reconnaissance unit in the L.R.R.P.s. Jerry was awarded the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States and two Purple Heart Medals during his service.
Jerry worked with his father Red in the crop insurance business for most of his career. He later started a tree service in Madison with his sons that continues to serve the area. Jerry, Red and Randy Bickett were also high school referees for many years.
JB loved sports his whole life. He loved to tell stories about playing amateur baseball, particularly ones that involved Red. The state championship football game between Oldham and Bonesteel his senior year was another oft-told tale.
JB was also a reliable spectator at his sons’ athletic events, usually with some “helpful” advice to give at critical moments. JB also loved anything to do with farming and he was always happy to talk with you about how much rain we had gotten. He also loved pheasant hunting, road hunting, that is, and pointing out birds but never leaving the truck. He was a prodigious reader, and it was hard to buy him books because usually he had already read them.
Jerry was married to Paula (Anderson) Bickett and is survived by their son, Scott Bickett and Scott’s children. Jerry was later married to Ranae (Dummermuth) Bickett and is survived by their sons, Zachary Bickett, Cameron Bickett, Tyler Bickett and Wade Bickett. He is also survived by his brother, Randy Bickett, Randy’s children, and his sister Donna (Bickett) Eide’s children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Helen Bickett, and his sister, Donna Eide.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Bickett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.