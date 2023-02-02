Jolene Harms Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jolene HarmsFuneral services for Jolene Carol Harms, 65, of Aberdeen, will be 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, at Aberdeen Alliance Church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery at a later date.Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 S. Main Street, Aberdeen.She died on Jan. 27, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.Visit spitzer@spitzerfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Jolene Harms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness James Bame honored at Eagle Scout Court of Honor Casey Crabtree ISCC dances give time for socializing, exercise Chester runs away from Sioux Falls Lutheran, falls to Howard Piecemakers donate quilts locally, internationally Shaw files petition for city commission Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form